UPDATE 1-Numericable-SFR boosts Q2 profit thanks to cost cuts

* Parent Altice operating free cash flow up 21 pct

* Altice focused on integrating Portugal Telecom

* Numericable-SFR profit improves despite losing customers

* French unit confirms 2015 financial targets (Adds parent company Altice results)

By Leila Abboud

PARIS, July 29 (Reuters) - Telecom operator Numericable-SFR delivered higher second-quarter core profit on Wednesday thanks to aggressive cost cutting championed by new parent company Altice, although it continued to lose customers to rivals.

Billionaire Patrick Drahi’s holding company, Altice, which has been running France’s second-largest telecom carrier since January, has overhauled mobile and broadband tariffs in recent months to focus on improving financial results over market share.

As a result, Numericable-SFR’s adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 19 percent to 1.06 billion euros ($1.17 billion) for a margin of 38.4 percent. Net profit was 79 million, against a year-ago loss of 116 million.

Second-quarter revenue fell 2.4 percent to 2.78 billion euros, however, as customers continued to leave for market leader Orange, Bouygues Telecom and low-cost player Iliad.

In the mobile contract segment, Numericable-SFR had 12.55 million customers at the end of the quarter compared with 12.86 million in the first quarter, while fixed broadband customers fell to 6.4 million from 6.52 million sequentially.

Numericable-SFR said its efforts to revamp its mobile offers in May began to pay off in June when it saw “record sales” up 40 percent compared with previous months.

The quarterly results were largely in line with analysts’ estimates for revenue of 2.73 billion euros and adjusted EBITDA of 1 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.

Numericable-SFR pared back its network investments in the second quarter by 10 percent to 409 million euros after investing heavily in the first to overcome tardiness in rolling out 4G mobile services nationally.

The company confirmed its 2015 financial targets, including a pledge to improve its operating margin to 45 percent in the medium term.

Altice also on Wednesday published 2 percent lower sales to 3.9 billion euro, but operating profit rose 13 percent to 1.55 billion with an improved margin of 39.7 percent thanks to cost controls. After focusing on Numericable-SFR in the first half, Drahi’s holding company is now integrating another recent acquisition, Portugal Telecom, where sales and profits declined in the quarter.

Investors have bid both Altice and Numericable-SFR higher this year, seeing Drahi as a rare deliverer of growth in Europe’s usually staid telecom sector.

Numericable-SFR shares have risen 22 percent this year, while those of Altice have leaped 75 percent, both outperforming a 19 percent rise in the European telecoms index.

The Franco-Israeli tycoon has acquired four telecom companies and a slew of smaller media businesses in the past year, including a move to the U.S. cable market by snapping up regional player Suddenlink.

Altice unveiled a plan to buy French news channel BFM last week, and Drahi has said he wants to purchase more U.S. cable companies as well. He also tried to buy France’s third-place mobile operator, Bouygues Telecom, in June but was rebuffed by its owner, fellow billionaire Martin Bouygues.

Altice will hold a conference call with investors at 1200GMT. ($1 = 0.9048 euros) (Editing by James Regan)