March 5, 2015 / 7:35 AM / 3 years ago

Numericable-SFR mobile ARPU falls 5.9 pct in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 5 (Reuters) - Numericable-SFR on Thursday confirmed preliminary annual results it reported last month and said average revenue per user (ARPU) in the mobile sector fell 5.9 percent in 2014 in a competitive market.

The company was created last year through the combination of cable operator Numericable and France’s No.2 mobile telecoms group, SFR.

It recorded a net loss of 175 million euros ($193 million) for 2014 including a one-month contribution from SFR, compared with a net profit of 65 million a year earlier for Numericable alone, finance head Thierry Lemaitre told reporters on a conference call.

The company’s main pro-forma 2014 financial figures were provided in February along with controlling shareholder Patrick Drahi’s plan to buy out the 20 percent stake held by Vivendi , SFR’s previous owner. ($1 = 0.9051 euros) (Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
