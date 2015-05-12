Numericable-SFR raises targets as takes on costs post-merger

PARIS, May 12 (Reuters) - French telecom group Numericable-SFR raised its medium-term profitability target and promised to deliver more cost savings than originally planned from its merger as it posted mixed first-quarter results on Tuesday.

In its first full quarter of operations since Numericable bought SFR from Vivendi last November, France’s second-largest operator continued to lose mobile and broadband market share because of its emphasis on higher-paying customers instead of volume.

It also suffered from poorer 4G mobile coverage than rivals Orange and Bouygues Telecom.

Yet even as revenue fell by 4.6 percent to 2.74 billion euros ($3.06 billion), first-quarter adjusted operating profit grew 21 percent to 930 million because of an aggressive cost-cutting effort by SFR’s new owner.

Led by billionaire businessman Patrick Drahi, Numericable-SFR’s parent company, Altice, has gained a reputation among investors for stripping the fat out of the companies it buys, which include mobile carriers in Israel and Portugal’s largest telecom company.

As a result of cost cuts on everything from software to staff, Numericable-SFR said it would exceed its own goal to cut 1.1 billion euros in annual costs by 2017, although it declined to say by how much.

The company raised its medium-term EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) margin target to “above 45 percent” from 40 percent.

The group also gave 2015 financial targets for the first time, saying it aims to achieve above 20 percent growth in adjusted EBITDA and generate operating free cash flow of between 1.9 and 2 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8943 euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)