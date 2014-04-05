FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vivendi says accepts Numericable bid for SFR unit
April 5, 2014 / 1:50 PM / 3 years ago

Vivendi says accepts Numericable bid for SFR unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 5 (Reuters) - France’s Vivendi said it had agreed to accept cable company Numericable’s bid for its SFR telecom business, worth at least 17 billion euros ($23.3 billion) in total, over rival bidder Bouygues.

Vivendi said in a statement on Saturday its supervisory board had unanimously voted to retain Numericable’s offer, which promised a first payment of 13.5 billion euros, a separate 750 million euro payment and finally the possibility for Vivendi to own and then sell a 20 percent stake in the new entity.

“In total, the offer would be worth more than 17 billion euros,” Vivendi said in a statement, adding it had picked the bid that offered the best balance between immediate cash payments and an equity stake in the new business. ($1 = 0.7303 Euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by David Holmes)

