UK broker Numis takes over key small cap index

LONDON, March 28 (Reuters) - Numis Corporation, one of several niche investment banks operating in the City of London finance district, said it was taking over a key benchmark index for small-cap stocks to extend its reach in the sector.

Numis said on Wednesday it was taking over the RBS Hoare Govett Smaller Companies Index, and was to rename it the “Numis Smaller Companies Index” with immediate effect.

“The Numis Smaller Companies Index is the defining benchmark for the universe of UK Smaller Companies and this addition to our franchise reinforces our leading position in broking, advising and researching UK Smaller Companies,” chief executive Oliver Hemsley said.