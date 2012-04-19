British investment bank Numis makes six new hires

LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - Numis Corporation, one of a clutch of small-scale British investment banks, announced it had hired six new staff from its rivals, as the tough market conditions afflicting the industry intensifies competition within the sector.

Numis said it was making five new hires for its London equity sales and research teams.

John Mills joins from state-owned UK bank Royal Bank of Scotland, Adrian Gardner arrives from Singer Capital Markets, while Paul Lewis joins from Evolution Securities.

Gareth Davies will arrive from Investec , while Chris Spearing joins Numis from Citigroup.

Numis also made one new hire for its New York equity sales team, poaching Chris von Hoffman from RBS.

Many of the City of London’s smaller, independent firms have sought to capitalise on problems at larger, bulge-bracket banks by poaching their staff, with top banks under pressure from Europe’s debt crisis and political pressure to curb pay.