FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Numis profit leaps on recovering stock, IPO markets
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy and Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 3, 2013 / 7:41 AM / 4 years ago

Numis profit leaps on recovering stock, IPO markets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - British investment bank and stockbroker Numis Corp said on Tuesday its full-year pretax profit rose more than 400 percent as improved market conditions boosted stock market trading and companies raised more money on equity markets.

The company said pretax profit was 22.6 million pounds ($37 million) in the year to Sept. 30, compared with 4.1 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue was 77.7 million pounds, up 55 percent from 50.1 million pounds in 2012.

The firm added 28 new corporate clients during the year and won business in seven initial public offerings (IPOs), including those of cabling equipment maker HellermannTyton, insurer esure and estate agent Foxtons.

“As market sentiment improved during 2013 and confidence returned to both our corporate and buy side clients, we have facilitated much improved access to the capital markets and raised over 2 billion pounds for our corporate clients,” Chief Executive Oliver Hemsley said.

Numis proposed a final dividend of 5.00 pence, making a total dividend of 9.00 pence per share for the year. The company paid out 8.00 pence per share in 2012.

Numis shares, which have more than doubled in value since the beginning of the year, closed at 284.5 pence on Monday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.