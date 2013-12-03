FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Numis profit leaps on recovering stock, IPO markets
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 3, 2013 / 11:26 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Numis profit leaps on recovering stock, IPO markets

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* FY profit before tax 22.6 million pounds vs 4.1 mln

* FY revenue rises 55 percent to 77.7 million

* Shares up 0.8 percent at 1109 GMT

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - British investment bank and stockbroker Numis Corp said on Tuesday its full-year profit increased more than fivefold as UK-listed companies and institutional investors regained confidence in equity markets.

A record level of activity in the year to Sept. 30 drove pretax profit to 22.6 million pounds ($37 million) from 4.1 million pounds a year earlier, Numis said.

Revenue rose 55 percent to 77.7 million pounds, with income from trading and corporate and issuance transactions both seeing strong growth.

“Inflows are increasing and people are much more comfortable with equities than they were in the past,” Chief Executive Oliver Hemsley said, adding that the company’s new financial year had already seen buoyant activity in primary and secondary markets.

“The deal pipeline is building strongly and we are optimistic that favourable conditions for equity issuance will prevail in the short to medium term,” he said.

The firm recruited 28 new corporate clients in the year to the end of September and won business in seven initial public offerings (IPOs), including those of cabling equipment maker HellermannTyton, insurer esure and house builder Crest Nicholson.

Most recently Numis worked as joint bookrunner for the listing of estate agent Foxtons, a step up from its role on previous floatations.

Hemsley said that this, in addition to its recent third place in a ranking of stockbrokers by number of FTSE 250 clients, was a “huge move forward” and a sign that independent players can take on multinational investment banks in Britain.

“There has been a change during the downturn... There is an opportunity for an independent firm to be a champion of UK-listed companies,” he said.

The Numis board proposed a final dividend of 5 pence, making a total dividend of 9 pence per share for the year. The company paid out 8 pence per share in 2012.

Numis shares, which have more than doubled since the start of the year, were up 0.9 percent at 292 pence at 1109 GMT.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.