Dec 3 (Reuters) - Numis Corporation PLC : * Full year revenue up 55 percent to 77.7 million STG (2012: £50.1 million stg) * Profit before tax up 445 percent to 22.6 million STG (2012: 4.1 million STG) * Final dividend of 5.00 p, giving total dividend of 9.00 pence per share