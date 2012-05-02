FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Lower investment banking and broking rev hits Numis profit
May 2, 2012 / 6:36 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Lower investment banking and broking rev hits Numis profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* H1 adj pretax profit 2.6 mln stg vs 4.1 mln stg last yr

* H1 rev from investment banking and broking falls 12 pct

May 2 (Reuters) - Numis Corp, one of Britain’s smaller investment banks and stockbrokers, said its first-half adjusted profit fell by over a third, owing to a decline in revenue from investment banking and broking.

Numis, which was listed among the top FTSE 250 brokers last year, said adjusted pretax profit for October-March fell to 2.6 million pounds ($4.22 million) from 4.1 million pounds a year earlier.

“Although uncertainty at the macro-economic level persists, particularly in Europe, we remain cautiously optimistic about the full-year outcome,” Numis said in a statement.

Revenue from investment banking and broking fell 12 percent to 23.3 million pounds.

Numis’ weaker performance echoed that of other small UK brokers including Panmure Gordon, Shore Capital Group and Cenkos Securities that have also been hit by the difficult market conditions.

Numis shares, which have risen about 11 percent since the beginning of this year, closed at 81 pence on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange.

