BRIEF-Numis FY pretax profit rises to 24.4 mln stg
December 4, 2014 / 7:22 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Numis FY pretax profit rises to 24.4 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Numis Corporation Plc

* Fy revenue rose 20 percent to 92.9 million stg

* Fy statutory pretax profit 24.4 million stg versus 22.6 million stg year ago

* Final dividend 5.5 penceper share

* Total dividend for year 10.5 pence, up 17 pct

* Record revenue performance evidenced by combined institutional commission and trading gains of 39.6 million pounds (2013: 37.2 million pounds) at highest level in firm’s history Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +44 207 542 1810)

