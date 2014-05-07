British investment bank Numis lifts first-half pretax profit 85 pct

LONDON, May 7 (Reuters) - British investment bank and stockbroker Numis Corp said first-half pretax profits rose 85 percent, helped by resilient equity markets and a surge in new stock market listings in London.

Profit before tax for the six months to March 31 rose to 16.7 million pounds ($28.38 million) from 9.0 million pounds a year earlier. Revenues were up almost 60 percent at 51.5 million pounds.

Shares in Numis, which are quoted on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM junior market and have risen more than 12 percent this year, closed at 298 pence on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.5885 British Pounds) (Reporting by Clare Hutchison; Editing by David Goodman)