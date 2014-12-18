FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-NunaMinerals continues discussions with Government in its search for longer term funding
December 18, 2014 / 9:17 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-NunaMinerals continues discussions with Government in its search for longer term funding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 18(Reuters) - NunaMinerals A/S :

* Said on Dec. 3, 2014 had obtained short term funding of a total of 4.5 million Danish crowns ($745,885) from the Government of Greenland to maintain liquidity to finance its operations through January 2015

* Said on Wednesday, this permits the company the opportunity to continue its discussions with the new Government in its search for longer term funding

* Said if no further support is obtained from the Government before the end of January 2015, NunaMinerals may have to cease all operations and initiate actions to dissolve the Company or perhaps even be forced to file for insolvency proceedings

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 6.0331 Danish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

