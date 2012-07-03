Nuon to launch 1,311 MW Dutch plant in September

AMSTERDAM, July 3 (Reuters) - Dutch utility Nuon said on Tuesday its 1,311 megawatt gas-fired power plant will start production in September.

A spokeswoman for Nuon, which is owned by the Swedish company Vattenfall, said the first of three turbines will be connected to the grid in September, the second in October and the third in November.

Once fully operational, the plant in the Dutch sea port of Eemshaven will produce enough electricity to supply 2 million households.

In May, Nuon’s 435 megawatt gas-fired plant in Amsterdam came online, while another 435 megawatt plant in the Dutch town of Diemen will become operational by the end of the year. (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by David Holmes)