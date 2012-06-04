FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NZ's Nuplex confirms 2012 earnings guidance at NZ131 mln
June 4, 2012 / 10:06 PM / in 5 years

NZ's Nuplex confirms 2012 earnings guidance at NZ131 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WELLINGTON, June 5 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Nuplex Industries on Tuesday said it expected earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) for the 2012 financial year to come in around NZ$131 million ($99.2 million), at the lower end of guidance announced in February.

The resins and chemicals maker said sluggish manufacturing and construction sectors in Australia/New Zealand posed a challenge to the company, but added its geographic and product diversity had reduced the impact of market volatility.

Shares in Nuplex last traded 0.9 percent higher at NZ$2.23. So far this year the stock has eased around 3.5 percent against a rise of 5.4 percent for the benchmark NZX-50 index.

Nuplex is New Zealand and Australia’s largest maker and distributor of resins and polymers for the paint, paper and textile industries with operations in China, Vietnam and the Netherlands

In January, it said it will form a joint venture in Europe with Russian paint and resin producer KVIL Group, which plans to build a resin making factory in Russia for around 20 million euro in the next two years.

$1 = 1.3200 New Zealand dollars Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu

