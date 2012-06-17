FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NZ's Nuplex raises $105 mln from U.S. market
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 17, 2012 / 10:11 PM / 5 years ago

NZ's Nuplex raises $105 mln from U.S. market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, June 18 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Nuplex Industries said on Monday it has raised US$105 million of debt from the U.S. private placement market which will be used to refinance its existing banking facilities.

Nuplex said the notes will mature in 2019 at a coupon rate of 6.125 percent.

It said the funds will be used to refinance the 12-month facility put in place to acquire the operations of Viverso, a German resin maker, in December last year.

Nuplex is New Zealand and Australia’s largest maker and distributor of resins and polymers for the paint, paper and textile industries. It has operations in China, Vietnam and Holland.

Reporting by Mantik Kusjanto

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.