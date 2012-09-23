FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NZ's Nuplex restructures, lowers profit in 2013
September 23, 2012 / 9:21 PM / 5 years ago

NZ's Nuplex restructures, lowers profit in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - New Zealand-based resins and chemicals maker Nuplex Industries Ltd said on Monday it would restructure its operations in Australia and New Zealand, including sites closure.

The company said the move was expected to reduce its net profit by NZ$17 million in 2013 due to provisioning for restructure costs, write down of plant, equipment and investments.

It said full benefits of the restructure will be approximately NZ$5.6 million pretax per annum, to be fully realised in the 2015 financial year.

The company is New Zealand and Australia’s largest maker and distributor of resins and polymers for the paint, paper and textile industries, but has been hurt by the downturn in construction markets.

