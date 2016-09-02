FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
European Commission clears Allnex $765 mln takeover bid for NZ's Nuplex
#Financials
September 2, 2016 / 1:56 AM / a year ago

European Commission clears Allnex $765 mln takeover bid for NZ's Nuplex

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - New Zealand resins and coating firm Nuplex Industries Ltd said European Union antitrust officials cleared Allnex Belgium SA/NV's takeover bid for Nuplex, taking the NZ$1.05 billion ($765 million) deal over the final regulatory hurdle.

In a statement to the New Zealand stock exchange on Friday, Nuplex said the deal, announced in February, received the green light from the European Commission on Thursday.

Nuplex said its shares would cease trading on the New Zealand and Australian stock exchanges at the close of business on Sept. 5, before delisting on Sept 13.

The offer from Allnex, which also produces coating resins, was approved by Nuplex shareholders earlier this year. (Reporting by Rebecca Howard; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
