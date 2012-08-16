NZ's Nuplex year profits flat

WELLINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - New Zealand-based resins and chemicals maker Nuplex Industries Ltd reported a flat profit for the year to June in difficult markets, but said it was looking to recent acquisitions to bolster growth.

Nuplex said its net profit for the year to June was NZ$66.2 million ($53.8 million), compared with NZ$66.5 million in the previous year.

When normalised for one-offs the profit was NZ$62.5 million, down 6 percent on the previous year, but in line with analysts’ expectations.

The company reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of NZ$131 million, in line with guidance given in early June.

Shares in Nuplex last traded at NZ$2.66. So far this year the stock has risen almost 14 percent compared with a gain of around 10 percent for the benchmark NZX-50 index.

The company declared an unchanged final dividend of 11 cents per share.

Nuplex said its geographic and product diversity had helped to reduce the impact of volatile and weak global markets on earnings.

It said it expected another challenging year, but would look for improved earnings from recent acquisitions and cost controls.

The company is New Zealand and Australia’s largest maker and distributor of resins and polymers for the paint, paper and textile industries, but has been hurt by the downturn in construction markets.

It has also operations in China, Vietnam, Germany and Holland, and has set up a joint venture in Europe with Russian paint and resin producer KVIL Group, which plans to build a resin making factory in Russia for around 20 million euro in the next two years.

($1=NZ$1.23)