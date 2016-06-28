NY union has no duty to secure retroactive pay for ex-employees: court

A New York judge has terminated a proposed class action against the president of the New York State Nurses Association over its failure to secure retroactive pay for employees who resigned before a new contract was reached.

In a ruling filed on Friday, Justice Shlomo Hagler of New York state Supreme Court in Manhattan said the union owed no duty to former members and that the ex-employee did not show the union’s actions were arbitrary, discriminatory or in bad faith.

