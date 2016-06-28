FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NY union has no duty to secure retroactive pay for ex-employees: court
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 28, 2016 / 11:01 AM / a year ago

NY union has no duty to secure retroactive pay for ex-employees: court

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

A New York judge has terminated a proposed class action against the president of the New York State Nurses Association over its failure to secure retroactive pay for employees who resigned before a new contract was reached.

In a ruling filed on Friday, Justice Shlomo Hagler of New York state Supreme Court in Manhattan said the union owed no duty to former members and that the ex-employee did not show the union’s actions were arbitrary, discriminatory or in bad faith.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29jW9Id

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.