FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nu Skin to suspend China distributor recruitments following probe
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 21, 2014 / 1:20 PM / 4 years ago

Nu Skin to suspend China distributor recruitments following probe

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Skincare products maker Nu Skin Enterprises Inc said it would suspend promotional meetings where it recruits new distributors in China, days after Chinese regulators launched probes into its business practices.

The company said in a letter to customers on Tuesday that an internal investigation found instances where some of its sales representatives had failed to “adequately follow and enforce our policies and regulations.”

“We sincerely apologize for these unfortunate and unauthorized activities,” the company said.

Chinese regulators launched probes last week into Nu Skin after local media accused it of exaggerating its influence and creditworthiness in brochures and organizing “brainwashing” gatherings.

Short sellers and other critics have accused companies such as Nu Skin and Herbalife Ltd of running illegal pyramid-type schemes, questioning their distribution model where distributors make money not only from their own sales, but also from those by people they recruit to become distributors themselves.

Nu Skin said on Tuesday that it would take corrective actions, which include further training and educating its employees in China.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.