Stanford asks Nu Skin to stop using researcher's name
August 16, 2012 / 6:35 PM / in 5 years

Stanford asks Nu Skin to stop using researcher's name

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Stanford University sent a “cease and desist” letter to Nu Skin Enterprises Inc, asking the company to stop using a university researcher’s name in its advertising material.

The letter says Stuart Kim, a Stanford researcher, is listed as a “Nu Skin Partner” even though he has nothing to do with the company. It asks Nu Skin to remove all references to him from its website by Friday. Kim previously collaborated with Nu Skin, but stopped the relationship in 2011, Kim told Reuters on Thursday.

Nu Skin has been in the spotlight in recent weeks after Andrew Left’s Citron Research published a report stating that its sales model on mainland China amounted to an illegal multi-level marketing scheme.

