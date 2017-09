Nov 21 (Reuters) - NU Skin Enterprises Inc : * Announces 2014 annual guidance * Sees FY 2014 earnings per share $7.25 to $7.50 * Sees FY 2014 revenue up 22 to 25 percent * Sees FY 2014 revenue $3.9 billion to $4 billion * FY 2014 earnings per share view $6.81, revenue view $3.62 billion -- Thomson

Reuters I/B/E/S * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage