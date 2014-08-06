FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NU Skin reports 73 percent fall in quarterly profit
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 6, 2014 / 12:05 PM / 3 years ago

NU Skin reports 73 percent fall in quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - NU Skin Enterprises Inc, a direct-seller of skincare and nutritional products, reported a 73 percent drop in quarterly profit as costs jumped and sales in Greater China, its biggest market, fell 12 percent.

The company also said it would restate first-quarter results to include about $28 million in charges reflecting high inflation rates in Venezuela and a tax rebate for its China headquarters.

Nu Skin shares were down 17 percent in premarket trading.

The charges hit net income for the first quarter ended March 31 by about $9.4 million.

Net income plunged to $19.5 million, or 32 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $74.4 million, or $1.22 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell 3 percent to $650 million. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.