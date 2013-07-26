FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NuStar says Eagle Ford throughputs to reach 200,000 bpd in 2013
July 26, 2013 / 2:35 PM / in 4 years

NuStar says Eagle Ford throughputs to reach 200,000 bpd in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, July 26 (Reuters) - NuStar Energy LP expects to move 200,000 barrels per day of crude from Texas’ growing Eagle Ford shale oil play to markets by the end of this year, up from 175,000 bpd, Chief Executive Curt Anastasio told analysts on Friday.

The company expects to further increase that to 375,000 bpd by the end of 2014, executives said during the company’s second-quarter earnings conference call.

Anastasio also said NuStar expects to have a second 70,000 bpd crude-by-rail offloading facility up and running at its St. James, Louisiana operations by the fourth quarter of 2014.

