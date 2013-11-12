FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NuStar approves Phase II of South Texas crude pipeline project
November 12, 2013 / 3:30 PM / 4 years ago

NuStar approves Phase II of South Texas crude pipeline project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Nustar Energy LP will move forward with the second phase of its South Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System project, Chief Executive Curt Anastasio told analysts on Tuesday.

The system transports Eagle Ford shale crude from several locations in South Texas to NuStar’s Corpus Christi North Beach facility. Both Phase I and Phase II involve pipeline capacity upgrades to segments of the system between NuStar’s Gardendale, Texas, terminal and the Corpus Christi terminal.

Phase I, which had been approved, will add 35,000 barrels per day of capacity, and Phase II will add 65,000 bpd, Anastasio said. Phase I is slated to be available for service in the third quarter 2014 and Phase II in the first quarter 2015.

