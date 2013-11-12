UPDATE 1-NuStar approves Phase II of South Texas pipeline project

HOUSTON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Nustar Energy LP will move forward with the second phase of its South Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System expansion, Chief Executive Curt Anastasio told analysts on Tuesday.

The system transports Eagle Ford shale crude from several locations in South Texas to NuStar’s Corpus Christi North Beach facility. Both Phase I and Phase II of the expansion involve pipeline capacity upgrades to segments of the system between NuStar’s Gardendale, Texas, terminal and the Corpus Christi terminal.

Phase I, which has been approved, will add 35,000 barrels per day of capacity, and Phase II will add 65,000 bpd, Anastasio said. Phase I is slated to be available for service in the third quarter 2014 and Phase II in the first quarter 2015.

In the second quarter of next year, as the company works to finish the first phase of the pipeline expansion, NuStar will finish building a new dock at its Corpus Christi North Beach terminal.

The dock will more than double current loading capacity of 125,000 bpd, allowing the company to handle all the incoming crude from the expansions, “plus additional volumes we end up shipping to Corpus Christi,” Anastasio said.

He also said during NuStar’s third-quarter earnings call that the company’s second crude oil unit train offloading facility in St. James, Louisiana, will start up later this month.

Both facilities can take 70,000 bpd unit trains, or trains that carry only crude rather than mixed freight.