UPDATE 1-NuStar looks to fee-based pipelines, terminals

By Janet McGurty

NEW YORK, July 27 (Reuters) - NuStar Energy L.P. is in the midst of “house cleaning” as it switches gears to increase its fee-based pipeline and terminalling operations and cut back exposure to asphalt.

Speaking on a second-quarter earnings call, Curt Anastasio, president and chief executive officer of the midstream and terminalling company, said he expects to close a joint venture with private equity firm Lindsay Goldberg - which accounts for half of its asphalt operations - by the end of the third quarter.

A weak U.S. economy has hit NuStar’s asphalt operations hard. The segment posted an EBITDA loss of $279 million in the quarter on poor demand, low margins and a non-cash asset impairment charge.

Full company results were a loss of $251.6 million applicable to the limited partners.

As a result, NuStar will focus on expanding its terminal and pipeline operations, adding another rail unit train at its 8.4 million barrel petroleum storage capacity in St. James, Louisiana.

The company recently brought on line there an offloader that can accept a 70,000 barrel train every day, but did not say how much they plan to expand the rail service.

Growing production of Brazilian and Latin American crude has changed the global flow of oil. As a result, NuStar is looking to expand its 13 million barrel storage St. Eustatious terminal in the Caribbean by an unspecified amount.

“We have customers interested. We have refiners, we have trader interested. That is the predominant driving factor,” said Anastasio.

Recently, NuStar also completed a third pipeline to carry crude oil from Eagle Ford in southwest Texas to the port of Corpus Christi. This gives the company the ability to move 250,000 barrels per day of the light, sweet crude, giving it access to Gulf Coast refineries.

NuStar said it continues to “pursue additional strategic growth” opportunities for pipelines in the Eagle Ford region.

It also sees substantial discounts on moving Canadian oil to the East Coast compared with the alternatives.

As a result, 2013 capital spending could be higher than the $425 million to $475 million currently anticipated.