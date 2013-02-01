FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nustar exploring storage, pipeline growth, acquisitions-CEO
February 1, 2013 / 8:55 PM / in 5 years

Nustar exploring storage, pipeline growth, acquisitions-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Nustar Energy LP will keep exploring acquisitions for its storage and pipeline businesses in 2013, Chief Executive Curt Anastasio told analysts on Friday.

“As we move into 2013, we’re looking forward to continuing to pursue promising internal growth opportunities and exploring acquisitions for our fee-based storage and pipeline segments,” he said.

NuStar in 2012 focused on shedding margin-based businesses, like a Texas refinery, to focus on fee-based operations centered in the Eagle Ford shale play in the state.

