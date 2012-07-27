FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NuStar to build second St. James unit train facility
July 27, 2012 / 2:35 PM / 5 years ago

NuStar to build second St. James unit train facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - NuStar Energy LP plans to add a second rail car offloading unit train facility at its large terminal at St. James, Louisiana, the company said Friday.

Speaking during a second-quarter company earnings call, Curt Anastasio, president and chief executive executive officer of the midstream and terminalling company, said the expansion is due to customer demand.

Growing shale oil production from the Bakken shale oil formation in North Dakota has been dependent on train service to move barrels out of the region to terminals.

