Storage tech company Nutanix files for IPO

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Storage startup Nutanix has filed for its long-awaited public offering, the latest indication that the IPO window is still open for some highly valued tech companies.

Nutanix, which builds server and storage systems for businesses, was valued at $2 billion at its last private financing round in August 2014. It could be valued at upwards of $3 billion in its public debut, expected early next year.

Tuesday’s filing said Nutanix planned to raise $200 million in the IPO, but that will likely change when the company offers a share price.

The company, founded in 2009, did not disclose how many shares it would sell.

Nutanix, based in San Jose, California, is not profitable, and for the fiscal year ending July 31, 2015 it lost more than $126.1 million. Losses swelled 50 percent from the prior year.

Its revenue for the most recent fiscal year was $241.4 million, a 90 percent jump from the prior year.

Nutanix will list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “NTNX.”

Underwriting banks include Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan and Credit Suisse.