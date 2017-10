AMSTERDAM, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Dutch food group Nutreco said on Monday it has agreed to buy 75 percent of fish- and shrimp-feed company Gisis for 78 million euros from Latin American company Expalsa.

Nutreco produces animal- and fish-feed and is a major poultry processor. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)