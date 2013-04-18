FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nutreco sees drop in results in first half
April 18, 2013 / 5:16 AM / 4 years ago

Nutreco sees drop in results in first half

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, April 18 (Reuters) - Dutch food group Nutreco on Thursday reported quarterly sales slightly below forecasts, and predicted a fall in operating profit in the first half of the year due to a lower result in its fish feed operations.

The producer of fish and animal feed reported first-quarter revenue of 1.14 billion euros ($1.49 billion), up 1.3 percent from a year ago 2012. Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected quarterly sales of 1.17 billion euros.

Nutreco said it expects first-half earnings before interest taxes and amortisation (EBITA) and exceptional items of approximately 90 million euros, down from 103.7 million euros a year ago. ($1 = 0.7668 euros) (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; editing by Sara Webb)

