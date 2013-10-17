Nutreco cuts 2013 FY profit outlook

AMSTERDAM, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Dutch animal feed group Nutreco reported flat third-quarter revenue of 1.49 billion euros ($2 billion) on Thursday and cut its full-year profit forecast, citing tough conditions in the fish feed sector.

Analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had on average expected sales of 1.534 billion euros, with forecasts ranging from 1.44 billion euros to 1.577 billion euros.

Nutreco cut its 2013 forecast for earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) before exceptional items to about 255 million euros. Previously, it had said EBITA would be at least in line with 2012’s figure of 262.1 million euros. ($1 = 0.7412 euros) (Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by David Cowell)