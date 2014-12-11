U.S. food firm Cargill says still interested in Nutreco bid

AMSTERDAM, Dec 11 (Reuters) - U.S. food company Cargill said it still wanted to buy Nutreco, pushing shares in the Dutch nutrition company up more than 4 percent as investors reacted to the prospect of a bidding war with rival contender SHV.

Nutreco said last month it preferred a 44.50 euro ($55) per share offer from SHV, a Dutch family-owned investment firm, to Cargill’s 43.20 euro offer, because Cargill wanted to split the firm between itself and private equity investor Permira.

In a short statement on Thursday, Cargill said it would now go it alone, without Permira, and that it no longer intended to break Nutreco up.

“ remains interested in pursuing the acquisition of Nutreco ... on a stand-alone basis,” the U.S company said, adding that it had asked Nutreco for access to due diligence.

“We believe we would be very good stewards of the Nutreco business in the interest of all stakeholders,” Cargill added.

Shares in Nutreco were up 4.26 percent at 46.67 euros at 1149 GMT.