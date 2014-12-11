FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. food firm Cargill says still interested in Nutreco bid
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
December 11, 2014 / 12:16 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. food firm Cargill says still interested in Nutreco bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Dec 11 (Reuters) - U.S. food company Cargill said it still wanted to buy Nutreco, pushing shares in the Dutch nutrition company up more than 4 percent as investors reacted to the prospect of a bidding war with rival contender SHV.

Nutreco said last month it preferred a 44.50 euro ($55) per share offer from SHV, a Dutch family-owned investment firm, to Cargill’s 43.20 euro offer, because Cargill wanted to split the firm between itself and private equity investor Permira.

In a short statement on Thursday, Cargill said it would now go it alone, without Permira, and that it no longer intended to break Nutreco up.

“ remains interested in pursuing the acquisition of Nutreco ... on a stand-alone basis,” the U.S company said, adding that it had asked Nutreco for access to due diligence.

“We believe we would be very good stewards of the Nutreco business in the interest of all stakeholders,” Cargill added.

Shares in Nutreco were up 4.26 percent at 46.67 euros at 1149 GMT.

$1 = 0.8027 euros Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.