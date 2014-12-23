Nutreco shares fall after Cargill pulls acquisition offer

AMSTERDAM, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Shares in Nutreco fell 5 percent on Tuesday after U.S. commodities company Cargill said it was pulling its bid for the Dutch animal feed maker.

Cargill had been at the centre of a bid battle with private Dutch investment firm SHV which is now left as the lone bidder with an offer valuing the company at 3.1 billion euros ($3.8 billion).

Cargill said late Monday it was no longer pursuing the acquisition after considering “the attractiveness of acquiring Nutreco relative to alternative potential investments.”

Nutreco shares were down 5 percent at 44.20 euros by 0910 GMT on Tuesday in Amsterdam.

SHV has made an offer of 44.50 euros a share which won the backing of the Nutreco board. SHV, which has its roots in a 19th century coal trading company, has committed to making no redundancies, not breaking the company up and keeping its headquarters in the Netherlands.

The bidding activity around the company comes amid a spate of deals in the animal feed industry as global players seek a bigger piece of the food supply chain.

One of the world’s largest listed feed companies, Nutreco has itself been trying to bolster its global position, recently buying two Brazilian feed companies to boost its emerging markets presence.

Nutreco had sales of 5.2 billion euros last year. ($1 = 0.8173 euros) (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; editing by Keith Weir)