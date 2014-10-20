FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch investment business SHV offers 2.69 bln euros for Nutreco
October 20, 2014 / 5:55 AM / 3 years ago

Dutch investment business SHV offers 2.69 bln euros for Nutreco

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Oct 20 (Reuters) - SHV, a privately-held Dutch investment firm, said it had reached a conditional agreement to acquire Dutch animal feed and nutrition company Nutreco for 40 euros ($51) per share, or 2.69 billion euros.

The offer, which represents a premium of 42 percent to the stock’s Oct. 17 closing price, is conditional on SHV acquiring all Nutreco shares. The offer could also be terminated if a third party were to bid 8 percent or more.

The offer for Nutreco shares is expected to commence in the final quarter of 2014 and Nutreco’s boards recommended shareholders to accept it, the companies said in a statement.

“It is important for SHV that it ultimately acquires the entire outstanding share capital of Nutreco,” a statement said.

“If SHV acquires 95 percent of the outstanding shares of Nutreco, Nutreco intends to delist from Euronext Amsterdam expeditiously.” ($1 = 0.7839 euro) (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
