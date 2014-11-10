FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Investment firm raises bid for feed firm Nutreco
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 10, 2014 / 7:46 AM / 3 years ago

Investment firm raises bid for feed firm Nutreco

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Nov 10 (Reuters) - SHV, a family-owned Dutch investment firm, has raised its offer for Dutch animal feed and nutrition company Nutreco to 44.50 euros ($54.87) a share in response to an unsolicited bid by U.S. rival Cargill, Nutreco said on Monday.

Nutreco said it preferred the increased bid of 44.50 euros per share from local partner SHV because Cargill’s offer would entail breaking up the company with the help of private equity firm Permira.

SHV made a bid of 40 euros per share for Nutreco on Oct. 20, valuing the company at 2.7 billion euros.

The new offer represents a premium of 58 percent to the closing price prior to the bid. Cargill has offered 43.20 euros a share.

Cargill’s plan is for the U.S. food company to acquire Nutreco’s fish feed business, while Permira would take the animal nutrition business.

Nutreco said the plan would entail significant “execution uncertainties.” (1 US dollar = 0.8019 euro) (Reporting by Thomas Escritt, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.