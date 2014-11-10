UPDATE 1-Bid battle for Dutch feed company Nutreco hots up

(Adds share price, details)

AMSTERDAM, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Dutch investment firm SHV raised its offer for Nutreco in response to interest from U.S. food company Cargill, sending the Dutch animal feed firm’s shares up almost 15 percent.

Family-owned SHV raised its offer to 44.50 euros per share from an initial 40 it lodged on Oct. 20 that valued the company at 2.7 billion euros.

Shares in Nutreco were up 14.3 percent at 45 euros at 0842 GM, suggesting investors were not ruling out higher offers.

Nutreco said in a statement on Monday it preferred SHV’s offer because U.S. food company Cargill’s 43.20 euros a share submission - which it described as an expression of interest - would entail breaking up the company with the help of private equity firm Permira.

Cargill’s plan would be for it to buy Nutreco’s fish feed business, while Permira would take the animal nutrition operations. Nutreco said this would entail significant “execution uncertainties.”

SHV new offer represents a premium of 58 percent to the Nutreco’s closing price prior to the initial bid.