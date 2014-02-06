FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nutreco intends to divest from large part of non-core businesses
February 6, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Nutreco intends to divest from large part of non-core businesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Nutreco NV : * Says Nutreco moves closer to core businesses * Viggo halseth, COO aquaculture, becomes chief innovation officer in the new

executive committee from 6 February * Jerry vergeer,COO animal nutrition and member of the executive board will

step down from the executive board from 6 February * Expects EBITA-margin to increase in the range from 5.5 pct to 6.5 pct (2013: 5.6 pct) * After careful consideration we intend to divest a large part of our non-core

businesses - CEO * Short term revenue may be tempered by co’s largest salmon feed customer

marine harvest to invest in feed capacity in Norway * Says Nutreco will focus on organic growth and will continue to pursue

value-creative acquisition opportunities

