February 25, 2015 / 7:06 AM / 3 years ago

SHV receives approval from Ukraine for Nutreco takeover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Feb 25 (Reuters) - SHV Holdings on Wednesday said it has received approval from Ukrainian regulators for its 3.18 billion euro ($3.61 billion) takeover of Dutch animal and fish feed maker Nutreco, removing the last major hurdle to the acquisition.

SHV said its offer period for Nutreco shares, which had been extended pending a decision in Ukraine, will now close on March 10.

Family-owned SHV has said that shares tendered under its offer, plus the shares in Nutreco it already controls, represent 93.37 percent of all shares in Nutreco.

On Jan. 30, SHV offered 45.25 euros in cash per share for Nutreco, a 60 percent premium to the stock’s price before a bidding war broke out over Nutreco in October.

$1 = 0.8779 euros Reporting By Toby Sterling; Editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
