Higher volume, prices lift revenue at Dutch Nutreco
April 19, 2012 / 5:30 AM / in 5 years

Higher volume, prices lift revenue at Dutch Nutreco

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, April 19 (Reuters) - Dutch food group Nutreco said Thursday higher volumes and prices lifted quarterly sales 11 percent from a year and it expected continued growth in the first half of the year.

The maker of fish and animal feed said in a statement its first quarter revenue was 1.13 billion euros, compared to 1.01 billion euros in the same period of 2011.

Nutreco said it expects first half earnings before interest taxes and amortisation (EBITDA) and exceptional items of “approximately 100 million euros.” In 2011, it reported EBITDA of 83.6 million euros. (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch)

