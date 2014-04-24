FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nutreco says expects first-half EBITA higher than last year
April 24, 2014 / 5:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Nutreco says expects first-half EBITA higher than last year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Nutreco Nv

* Revenue Q1 2014 eur 853.3 million; an increase of 8.4 pct from Q1

* Nutreco expects EBITA before exceptional items for continuing operations for first half of 2014 to be clearly higher than first half 2013

* Process of exploring possible divestment opportunities of our compound feed and meat business in Spain and Portugalis taking more time than earlier anticipated

* Revenue from continuing operations (third parties) 853.million euros versus 787.5 8.4 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
