BRIEF-Nutreco enters into Nigerian JV with fish feed supplier Durante
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 17, 2014 / 4:40 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Nutreco enters into Nigerian JV with fish feed supplier Durante

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) - Nutreco NV :

* Nutreco enters into Nigerian joint venture

* Has signed an agreement to enter into a joint venture in Nigeria with Durante, a leading supplier of fish feed in Nigeria and existing distribution partner

* Joint venture Skretting Nigeria will invest in local production of extruded fish feed for and wider west African region.

* Joint venture will sell extruded fish feed and operate a plant in Ibadan, Oyo State, both for local market and regional export Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
