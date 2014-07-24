FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nutreco NV says H1 revenue rises 2.6 pct
July 24, 2014 / 5:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Nutreco NV says H1 revenue rises 2.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Nutreco NV

* H1 revenue of eur2,460.0 million; an increase of 2.6 pct compared to H1 2013

* First half year EBITA before exceptional items of eur 108.2 million, 15.0 pct higher than last year

* Nutreco will initiate an additional share buy-back programme of eur 100 million

* Interim dividend is determined at eur 0.30 per ordinary share (h1 2013: eur 0.30)

* Expects full year 2014 ebita before exceptional items from continuing operations to be at least equal to 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

