BRIEF-Nutreco, SHV publish offer memorandum
#Market News
December 5, 2014 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Nutreco, SHV publish offer memorandum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Nutreco Nv

* Recommended cash offer by SHV for all outstanding ordinary Nutreco shares

* Recommended public cash offer for all nutreco shares at an offer price of 44.50 euro (cum dividend) in cash per share representing a premium of 58% to closing price of Friday Oct. 17 2014

* Nutreco and SHV have agreed on certain important non-financial covenants, including no break up of Nutreco, headquarters remaining in Netherlands, no redundancies and employee rights being respected

* SHV will finance proposed transaction with cash from its own available resources

* Offer is subject to satisfaction or waiver of offer conditions, including a 95% acceptance condition which offeror can waive to 66 2/3% without approval of boards

* Offer period commences on Dec. 10 2014 at 09.00 hours CET and ends on Feb. 17 2015 at 17.40 hours CET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 806 749 1136)

