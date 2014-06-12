FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Nutreco to buy-back shares worth eur 45 mln
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 12, 2014 / 5:10 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Nutreco to buy-back shares worth eur 45 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Nutreco Nv Nutreco :

* Start Buy Back programme nutreco shares on 12 june 2014

* Share buy-back programme will be carried out in order to cover future stock dividends and employee stock plans

* Nutreco announces that a share buy-back programme for 1,400,000 shares (approximately eur45 million) will start on 12 june 2014.

* Share buy-back programme will ultimately end on 31 december 2014, unless maximum number of 1,400,000 shares has been repurchased prior to that date.

* Maximum price to be paid for nutreco shares will be 110% of average closing price of last five preceding trading days on nyse euronext amsterdam stock exchange.

* Nutreco has mandated ABN Amro to undertake share buy-back programme. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.