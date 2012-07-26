Nutrisystem profit falls; sees 3rd-qtr earnings below Street

* Q2 EPS $0.14 vs $0.38

July 26 (Reuters) - Weight loss company Nutrisystem Inc posted a lower second-quarter profit, hurt by higher costs, and it forecast third-quarter adjusted earnings below Wall Street estimates.

The company expects third-quarter adjusted earnings of 13 cents to 18 cents per share, below analysts’ estimates of 24 cents per share.

Separately, rival Medifast Inc posted better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter on cost cuts. Over the last few quarters Medifast has incurred higher marketing costs, but ended up compromising on its margins.

In a bid to attract customers, weight management companies have doled out promotional strategies designed to build demand by roping in celebrities.

Nutrisystem signed singer Janet Jackson and former NFL quarterback Terry Bradshaw as brand ambassadors.

Many investors and analysts had expected Nutrisystem to rebound from a disappointing 2011 when the company was hurt by a slowdown in the economy.

However, the lower customer count coming out of 2011 hurt the first quarter of 2012.

Nutrisystem, which offers weight loss programs and sells its products directly to customers, said it earned $4.1 million, or 14 cents per share, compared with $10.7 million, or 38 cents per share.

Excluding items, the company earned 31 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Nutrisystem said it took a charge of $6.6 million, partially related to management transition.

Sales rose 7.3 percent to $124.6 million.

Nutrisystem shares closed at $10.47 on the Nasdaq, while those of Medifast closed at $20.63 on the New York Stock Exchange.