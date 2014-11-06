FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nutritional Holdings H1 headline loss per share 0.11 cents vs 0.10 cents
November 6, 2014 / 2:10 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Nutritional Holdings H1 headline loss per share 0.11 cents vs 0.10 cents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Nutritional Holdings Ltd

* Group turnover remained stagnant at r19.3 million in six months ended Aug 31 compared to r19.2 million in previous corresponding period

* Gross profit decreased by 3 pct to r7.8 mln

* Headline (loss) per share (cents) - basic and diluted (0.11) cents versus (0.10) cents

* Group’s gearing remains low at 0.7 pct before short term overdraft banking facilities and 18 pct after accounting for its short term banking facilities

* Upon conclusion of BEE transaction mokgatahla will take up position of group chief executive officer

* BEE transaction will see Philiani inject much needed funding into group as well as create a base from which management will be able to unlock potential of its plant in Klerksdorp

* Rob Etchells will remain director of company as chief operating officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

