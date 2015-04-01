UPDATE 2-NuVasive founder resigns after violating company policies

* CEO Alex Lukianov to stay as consultant through Sept 2016

* Change in the leadership could lead to company’s sale-analysts

* Interim CEO Greg Lucier seen more amenable to a sale-analysts

* Shares fall as much as 3.7 percent (Adds analysts comments, updates shares)

By Vidya L Nathan

April 1 (Reuters) - NuVasive Inc’s founder and chief executive of 16 years, Alex Lukianov, resigned after an independent investigation showed he had not complied with the medical device maker’s expense reimbursement and personnel policies.

NuVasive did not disclose the exact nature of the violations and a spokeswoman declined to comment beyond the company statement.

The company’s shares fell as much as 3.7 percent to $44.30 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

“We believe that he was a key factor in NuVasive’s success in the spine market ... so we view his departure as a potential negative for NuVasive’s culture and growth prospects,” Needham & Co analyst Mike Matson wrote in a note.

Under Lukianov’s watch, NuVasive’s revenue has grown from about $39 million in 2004, when the company went public, to $762 million in 2014.

However, Matson and Leerink Swann analyst Richard Newitter said the change in the leadership could lead to the company selling itself.

“NuVasive has been talked about as being a takeover target for a long time and I think the perception is that Alex was not as much of a willing seller,” Newitter said.

Greg Lucier, who NuVasive appointed as interim CEO, is viewed as being more amenable or being accepting of a sale of the company at some point down the road, Newitter said.

Lucier was previously the chief executive officer of Life Technologies Corp, which was bought by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for $13.6 billion in April 2013.

NuVasive said Lukianov, who was also chairman of the board, resigned from all posts effective March 27, but will remain with the company as a consultant and serve as a special adviser to his successor through Sept. 30, 2016.

Lukianov will get $1.4 million in severance and consulting fees in addition to the continued vesting of his outstanding equity awards, NuVasive said. (1.usa.gov/1G4Yvrl)

The company said the amounts involved in the policy violations appeared immaterial to financial results.

NuVasive forecast more than $190 million in first-quarter revenue. Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $189.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company also said it was on track for its 2015 profitability goals. (Editing by Savio D‘Souza)